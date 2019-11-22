New name and a new look for the Albright Knox Art Gallery

Some big changes are coming to the Albright Knox Art Gallery, the gallery will soon have a new look and a new name.

The Albright Knox Art Gallery broke ground on their historic expansion project, Friday.

A brand new building will be added to the north end of the museum’s campus and it will be named after Jeffrey Gundlach. Gundlach is an area native who donated a total of $62.5 million to the expansion project.

When the museum reopens in 2022, it will have a new name the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. The AKG stands from Albright – Knox – Gundlach.