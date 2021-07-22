New outdoor roller rink at Canalside will be largest in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an exciting new addition to Canalside coming next month, and it’s sure to have people rolling in the fun.

State officials announced Thursday that the canals on the waterfront will be drained on August 9 and turned into a giant roller rink. It will open on August 20 and close at the end of October.

Admission will be six dollars for adults and two dollars for kids 13 and under. Skate rentals will cost four dollars.

When it opens, it will be the largest outdoor roller skating rink in the state.

Events will include Free Play Fridays and themed skate nights. There will also be vendor markets.

Additionally, skating will be free on Wednesdays for guests of Explore & More, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

As part of the Community Skate Program, some groups will be brought to the roller rink for free lessons and skating time.

“Tickets to the roller rink will also be distributed to the community,” the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says.

Here are the times it will be open:

August 20, 2021 – September 6, 2021

Mondays-Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 7, 2021 – October 31, 2021