New Paula’s donut to benefit Hospice Buffalo

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hospice Buffalo announced a new Paula’s chocolate chip cookie dough donut as part of their annual spring fundraiser.

Tuesday morning, Hospice Buffalo held a breakfast for its coordinators to talk about this year’s spring bouquet sale.

Part of that included the announcement that part of the sales of the donut will benefit Hospice Buffalo.

Last year’s Hospice donut was the cannoli donut, which raised over $60,000.

Hospice Buffalo hopes this year will be as much of a success.

The donut will be sold during the week of March 2, the same week as Hospice Buffalo’s spring bouquet sale.

It will support Hospice Buffalo’s mission of providing care for critically ill patients.

