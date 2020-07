BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are making progress on the new Paula’s Donuts location being built in Larkinville.

Paula’s shared an update on Friday afternoon, which included a look inside.

The donut chain, which currently serves up treats in Tonawanda, Clarence and West Seneca, says the new Buffalo location should be open early next year.

