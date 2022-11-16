BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new program, implemented by West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered, is offering free diapers to families on Buffalo’s west side.
The diapers will be available through WSCS’S Provision 139 market-style food pantry. Residents from the 14201, 14209, 14213, and 14222 zip codes will be able to pick up 25 diapers two times per month.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.