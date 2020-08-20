New project trying to clean up and unite Bailey Green neighborhood in the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new project is trying to clean up and unite a community on Buffalo’s East Side.

Nearly 100 volunteers came together to fix-up the Bailey Green neighborhood.

It’s part of Harmac Medical Products ongoing effort to revitalize the area.

Volunteers wore masks, gloves, and practiced social distancing while picking up trash and debris from the sidewalks and lawns.

Volunteers say they wanted to help clean up and give people pride in the neighborhood.

Neighbors were also given one free box of fresh food delievered right to their door step.

It was made possible by a grant, secured by Buffalo Go Green and “Urban Fruits and Veggies.