New record low temperature for Buffalo on November 13 set

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after another record was broken in Buffalo, a new record low temperature for November 13 has been reached!

The old record low for this date was set in 1986 — 16 degrees.

During the morning today, the temperature hit 14 degrees.

News 4 Meteorologist Mike Cejka says the region is experiencing mid-winter conditions more reminiscent of January than November.

14 wasn’t even the coldest temperature seen in western New York. Places like East Aurora and Elma saw single-digit temperatures.

Medina, for instance, hit three degrees.

