New restaurant to replace Gigi’s in Northland facility

A new restaurant will fill the gap left by Gigi’s.

City leaders announced Manna Culinary Group will operate a restaurant at the Northland Training Center.

Gigi’s moved to Northland after a fire heavily damaged its old location.

The restaurant closed earlier this year, citing a slew of issues like not having enough staff for the influx of customers.

However, city leaders say Manna’s management team has extensive experience in both food and customer service skills, including one team member who taught at Buffalo’s Emerson School of Hospitality.

The restaurant will have biblical themes. It’s set to open in early November.