New Scajaquada Corridor plans revealed, possible removal of the 198 expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New plans to update the Scajaquada Corridor are in the works.

Members of the Corridor Coalition shared their plans Wednesday and say this will positively impact all of Western New York.

Some of the changes include enhancing the Black Rock Harbor, restoring both Humboldt Parkway and the Scajaquada Creek and reconnecting Delaware Park. But the plans also include getting rid of the 198 expressway.

Congressman Brian Higgins, Senator Sean Ryan and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes have been vocal about supporting these changes.