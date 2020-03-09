New speed zone cameras to go live near two schools on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says compliance with the School Zone Safety Program has been increasing week-to-week.

The chart below shows a steady rise in people traveling at less than 26 MPH in school zones while school is in session.

Brown says the speed cameras in front of Canisius High School on Delaware Ave., and Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Ave., will go live on Wednesday.

If you drive 26 MPH or faster in those zones, a camera will take your picture and you’ll get a $50 fine.