New Sonic location partnering with P.U.N.T. to benefit the foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sonic is set to officially open its new location on Elmwood tomorrow, but people who swing by Wednesday are getting a sneak peak. All while helping a good cause.

“We’re celebrating with P.U.N.T. today from noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. We’re doing a pay what you want day so if you want to come and grab food for your family while we’re here you want to pay $5, you want to $100, and give it to the charity, all of the money at the end of the day is gonna go right to P.U.N.T.,” Sonic Director of Marketing Rachelle Keller said.

P.U.N.T., or the Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, is a kids cancer foundation. And together, the two companies are offering support for the families of children battling this sickness.

As part of its commitment to the charity, Sonic’s new location is only open for four hours, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

That’s for anyone who wants to dive into the menu. But, if you’re not in the mood for a meal, it’s certainly hot enough to cool off with a cold, sweet, treat. Just rationalize it by reminding yourself, it’s all to benefit Western New Yorkers.