New study puts Buffalo at #20 of cities in the U.S. for problems with potholes

(WIVB) – Potholes can be a menace to vehicles.

According to AAA, drivers in the U.S. spend almost $3 billion annually fixing the damage from potholes.

According to a new study from LendingTree.com that looked at searches for pothole-related searches dating back to 2004, New York State ranks #10 for states with the worst potholes in the country. Washington has the top spot for worst potholes, and Wyoming is #50.

The study also looks at the cities with the worst potholes. Buffalo ranks #20 on the list. Albany is at #25. According to the list, the city with the worst pothole problem is Yakima, Wash.

You can find the full study here.