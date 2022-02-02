(WIVB) – Potholes can be a menace to vehicles.
According to AAA, drivers in the U.S. spend almost $3 billion annually fixing the damage from potholes.
According to a new study from LendingTree.com that looked at searches for pothole-related searches dating back to 2004, New York State ranks #10 for states with the worst potholes in the country. Washington has the top spot for worst potholes, and Wyoming is #50.
The study also looks at the cities with the worst potholes. Buffalo ranks #20 on the list. Albany is at #25. According to the list, the city with the worst pothole problem is Yakima, Wash.
You can find the full study here.
- Winter Olympics: Journalism in a ‘bubble’
- Zucker resigns from CNN over undisclosed relationship
- New study puts Buffalo at #20 of cities in the U.S. for problems with potholes
- Former Buffalo Bills executive talks about team’s experience with “October Surprise” storm in new book
- Puppy returned to Rochester man, but his car is still missing
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.