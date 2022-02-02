New study puts Buffalo at #20 of cities in the U.S. for problems with potholes

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PotholesWROC_1552745772286.jpg

(WIVB) – Potholes can be a menace to vehicles.

According to AAA, drivers in the U.S. spend almost $3 billion annually fixing the damage from potholes.

According to a new study from LendingTree.com that looked at searches for pothole-related searches dating back to 2004, New York State ranks #10 for states with the worst potholes in the country. Washington has the top spot for worst potholes, and Wyoming is #50.

The study also looks at the cities with the worst potholes. Buffalo ranks #20 on the list. Albany is at #25. According to the list, the city with the worst pothole problem is Yakima, Wash.

You can find the full study here.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now