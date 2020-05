BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Hortons is showing their appreciation for those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

Starting this Thursday, the United donut will be for sale at all U.S. Tim Hortons locations.

100 percent of the proceeds from United donut sales will go to ECMC and the Kaleida Health Foundation.

Each donut costs $1.49, and will be available from May 14-17.