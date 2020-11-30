New tool aims to assist Buffalo residents with alternate street parking during snow events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new parking tool to assist Queen City residents during snow events was launched Monday afternoon by Mayor Byron Brown.

Residents can sign up for the BuffAlert Parking Update initiative by texting “JOIN PARKINGUPDATES” to 30890.

City officials say once enrolled, participating residents will receive a text or phone call 24 hours before the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. alternate parking restrictions need to be enforced for snow maintenance.

Brown says the goal of the program is to give residents enough time to move their vehicles in these zones during snow events.

“Since March, my Administration has worked to maintain the suspension of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Alternate Parking Restrictions during the COVID-19 emergency, as we realize many residents are working from home,” Mayor Brown said. “With the return of winter weather to our region, it is very difficult for crews to plow streets where vehicles are parked on both sides in the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Alternate Parking Zones. Through this creative initiative, residents can work with the city to make our Alternate Street Parking Assistance Plan work this winter.”

The city will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of this notification system on a weekly basis to ensure the balancing of needs of residents who park on the streets, officials tell News 4.

Officials remind residents winter parking regulations on bus routes will be in effect as of Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Parking regulations for winter on side streets with 9 a.m.-4 p.m. alternate parking designations will also be in effect Wednesday.