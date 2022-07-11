BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner.
NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin.
Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration project. It’s innovative. It’s about trial and error, but our hope is with the two installations here, we will be successful in addressing a major threat, which is manmade, to our waterways.”
