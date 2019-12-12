New UB institute aims to identify, solve health disparities on east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new UB institute aims to address health disparities among people living on Buffalo’s east side.

The center, named the UB Community Health Equity Research Institute, will conduct research to address the causes of the disparities, while creating solutions to eliminate health inequities.

Faculty researchers and students from 10 UB schools will work together within the institute, which will be led by Dr. Timothy Murphy.

Murphy is a SUNY professor and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical and Translational Research in the Jacobs School of Medicine.

“I know in the communities I represent, poor health care continues to be a major issue for many of the residents who live there,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

UB says three out of five African Americans in Buffalo die prematurely. That’s twice the rate of white residents.

“We know that some of the root causes for poor health among many African American communities are lack of access to health care, lack of healthy food options, environmental pollution, poor housing, lack of exercise, and unemployment, among others,” Peoples-Stokes said.

Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor George Nicholas calls this “a historical moment.”

“The issues of health disparities are caused by the social determinants of health, which are rooted in generations of racial oppression beginning with the enslavement of African people and continuing now in uneven distribution of resources and public policy,” Nicholas said.

UB has identified these three as the center’s key goals:

Facilitating and expanding multidisciplinary research focused on health disparities and health equity in the Buffalo area.

Providing training opportunities to students and community members interested in pursuing careers in transdisciplinary research on health disparities.

Partnering with the community, including the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, to align the research with the region’s needs.

“We’re pioneering some unique and innovative approaches to medical research and health care in Buffalo,” Dr. Murphy said. “With the talent and expertise at UB and other local institutions, we have the opportunity to become a national leader in developing solutions to health inequities.”