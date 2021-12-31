New Year’s Eve 2021 street closures in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you plan on heading into Downtown Buffalo Friday, there are some street closures you’ll want to know about.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower will close for stage set up for the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

At 11 a.m., West Huron Street between Pearl and Main and East Huron street between Main and Ellicott will close. At 2 p.m., Chippewa Street between Delaware and Franklin, Washington Street between Mohawk and East Huron and Washington between Genesee and Chippewa will all close.

And then at 4 p.m., Genesee will close between East Huron and Ellicott.