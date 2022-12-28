BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, in a City press conference on Wednesday morning, addressed the looming decision on whether there will be a ball drop downtown on New Year’s Even in light of the blizzard.

“We have not made a decision on ball drop yet,” Brown said. “That decision will be made on public safety. Again, with over four feet of snow throughout the City of Buffalo, we would have to clean up that area, make sure that it’s safe for people to be down during ball drop. That decision has not been made yet.”

The ball drop and fireworks celebration takes place each year in Roosevelt Plaza, with the countdown starting atop Buffalo’s Electric Tower at the corner of Washington and Genesee streets.

On Dec. 28 last year, event organizers hosted the test for the ball drop. The event has been canceled before, most recently in Dec. 2020 due to the pandemic. News 4 will continue to provide updates on the status of the 2022-23 ball drop.

Below is a clip from Wednesday’s edition of News 4 at Noon, which features up-to-date footage of the conditions of the area surrounding the Electric Tower.