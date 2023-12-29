BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s getting ready to celebrate the start of 2024.

According to Mayor Byron Brown, the city’s celebration is the second-largest in New York.

“There’s a lot of momentum in our city as we approach the new year,” Brown said. “We want to continue to build on the positive momentum and carry that uplifting spirit into the new year to further strengthen and beautify the great city of Buffalo.”

As December 31 crosses into January 1, the city will drop a 220-pound ball covered in more than 340 LED lights. It’s scheduled to take place at the Electric Tower at the corner of Washington and Genesee in downtown Buffalo.

To accommodate this, parts of E. Huron, Genesee Main and Washington will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. These closures will continue through 2 a.m.

Additionally, Chippewa Street will be closed from Delaware to Pearl from 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Delays could occur before the closures begin as crews set up for the celebration.