New York AG announces no criminal charges to be filed in India Cummings’ death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York Attorney General Letitia James is announcing that criminal charges will not be filed in the death of India Cummings.

The 27-year-old woman died at Buffalo General in 2016 after she spent time at the Erie County Holding Center.

The Attorney General says after a nearly two-year investigation, her office found that Cumming’s death could not be attributed to anyone who was caring for her when she was in the holding center.

James went on to call Cummings’ death “A terrible tragedy.”

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard released a statement on AG James’ ruling:

“My office has become aware, through public reporting, the New York State Attorney’s General office has issued a statement about its investigation into an incident involving India Cummings. My office has not seen the report or the release by the agency. However, we look forward to reviewing the AG’s findings and will not further comment.”