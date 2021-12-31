New York State Police share NYE safety tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you plan to head out for New Year’s Eve, law enforcement is urging you to celebrate safely and responsibly.

We were joined on News 4 at 7 by Trooper James O’Callaghan with the New York State Police. Additional crews will be out on the roads looking for reckless and impaired drivers.

Don’t be surprised to see a few checkpoints.

O’Callaghan says traffic numbers are up across the board. He also said, fatalities doubled in 2021 and there were more than 170 people arrested for DWI.

Trooper O’Callaghan is also reminding people to lock their car doors because they are continuing to see an increase in car thefts.