Newest Hertel Alley mural pays homage to pandemic’s essential workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Last summer, artists near-and-far turned a lesser-known street in North Buffalo into a street art destination.
Now, Hertel Alley’s newest addition pays homage to the pandemic’s essential workers.
Artist Chuck Tingley is working on the mural now.
It features a mailman, police officer, doctor, retailer, farmer, and firefighter.
He’s painting it like a comic book page – a visual art style often used to depict superheroes.
Tingley hopes to have the mural finished Sunday or early next week.
Hertel Alley runs parallel to and just south of Hertel Avenue.
The Baird Foundation and Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto teamed up to fund the project.