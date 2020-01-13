Newly crowned Miss Buffalo stops by News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new Miss Buffalo has been crowned.

Nina Zesky won the competition Saturday night at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

She beat out several other young women for the title.

Zesky is from Syracuse but graduated from the University at Buffalo. She stopped by Wake Up today to tell us her plans for the future.

“Moving forward I will compete at Miss New York in May which I’m so excited for. I’m so excited to represent the Queen City. I’m just really excited to get down the business and do some good work in the Queen City,” Zesky said.

She says confidence is key to achieving your dreams.