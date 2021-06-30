News 4 earns 12 Emmy nominations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 team has a lot to celebrate this year, as we’ve been nominated for 12 New York State Emmy Awards.
Here is the list of nominations:
- Morning Newscast Medium/Small Market – Trooper run over, June 2, 2020
- Evening Newscast Medium/Small Market – Blizzard, February 27, 2020
- Breaking or spot news single report – Niagara Square Protest, Erica Brecher, Dave Greber and Dan Holland
- Continuing Coverage – Nursing Home Scandal, Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock and Rich Ersing
- Military News – A Veterans Dream, Mel Orlins and Dan Holland
- Historical Cultural News – Concordia Then and Now, Luke Moretti and Dan Holland
- Societal Concerns – We Lost Walt, Jacquie Walker and Dan Holland
- Weather Long Form Content – Winter Storm OBS, Luke Moretti and Josh Roy
- Promotion/News Promotion/Image Single Spot – COVID Polaroid, Steve Patrick and James Carriero
- Promotion/Program Promotion/Single Spot – Strange Alert, Kurt Murphy
- Editor/News – Scaring for Charity, Dan Holland
- Writer/News – Concordia Then and Now, Luke Moretti
The date of awards ceremony where the winners will be announced has not yet been finalized.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.