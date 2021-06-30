News 4 earns 12 Emmy nominations

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 team has a lot to celebrate this year, as we’ve been nominated for 12 New York State Emmy Awards.

Here is the list of nominations:

  1. Morning Newscast Medium/Small Market – Trooper run over, June 2, 2020
  2. Evening Newscast Medium/Small Market – Blizzard, February 27, 2020
  3. Breaking or spot news single report – Niagara Square Protest, Erica Brecher, Dave Greber and Dan Holland
  4. Continuing Coverage – Nursing Home Scandal, Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock and Rich Ersing
  5. Military News – A Veterans Dream, Mel Orlins and Dan Holland
  6. Historical Cultural News – Concordia Then and Now, Luke Moretti and Dan Holland
  7. Societal Concerns – We Lost Walt, Jacquie Walker and Dan Holland
  8. Weather Long Form Content – Winter Storm OBS, Luke Moretti and Josh Roy
  9. Promotion/News Promotion/Image Single Spot – COVID Polaroid, Steve Patrick and James Carriero
  10. Promotion/Program Promotion/Single Spot – Strange Alert, Kurt Murphy
  11. Editor/News – Scaring for Charity, Dan Holland
  12. Writer/News – Concordia Then and Now, Luke Moretti

The date of awards ceremony where the winners will be announced has not yet been finalized.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories