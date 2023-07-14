BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The members of the News 4 team are the proud recipients of 12 New York Emmy Award nominations!

  1. Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets – “Snowvember 2.0
  2. News Feature – Serious Feature – “Social Media Takedown
  3. Crime / Justice – News – “Caught on Camera: Evidence Tampering
  4. Crime / Justice – News – “Wild Police Pursuit in Buffalo
  5. Diversity / Equity / Inclusion – News – “Black Buffalo: Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops
  6. Historical / Cultural – News – “Niagara Daredevils at Oakwood
  7. Military – News – “Trip of a Lifetime for Local Veterans on Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight
  8. Societal Concerns – News (Single Shift) – “Buffalo Strong: Mass Shooting Lookback
  9. Societal Concerns – News (No Production Time Limit) – “Buffalo Mass Shooter: Racist Online Rants
  10. Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment – Luke Moretti
  11. Talent: Performer / Narrator – Luke Moretti
  12. Writer – News – Luke Moretti

The 66th Annual New York Emmy Award nominations were announced Friday at the LIVE with Kelly and Mark studio at WABC-TV in New York City. See the full list here.

The winners will be announced live at a gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on October 28. Prior to this, the first-ever New York Emmy Sports Awards ceremony will take place in mid-September.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.