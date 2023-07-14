BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The members of the News 4 team are the proud recipients of 12 New York Emmy Award nominations!

Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets – “Snowvember 2.0” News Feature – Serious Feature – “Social Media Takedown” Crime / Justice – News – “Caught on Camera: Evidence Tampering” Crime / Justice – News – “Wild Police Pursuit in Buffalo” Diversity / Equity / Inclusion – News – “Black Buffalo: Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops” Historical / Cultural – News – “Niagara Daredevils at Oakwood” Military – News – “Trip of a Lifetime for Local Veterans on Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight” Societal Concerns – News (Single Shift) – “Buffalo Strong: Mass Shooting Lookback” Societal Concerns – News (No Production Time Limit) – “Buffalo Mass Shooter: Racist Online Rants” Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment – Luke Moretti Talent: Performer / Narrator – Luke Moretti Writer – News – Luke Moretti

The 66th Annual New York Emmy Award nominations were announced Friday at the LIVE with Kelly and Mark studio at WABC-TV in New York City. See the full list here.

The winners will be announced live at a gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on October 28. Prior to this, the first-ever New York Emmy Sports Awards ceremony will take place in mid-September.