News 4 Investigates obtains civil rights case deposition against Buffalo Police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An East Side man continues to battle the City of Buffalo in a court case that alleges civil rights violations.

James Kistner says he was struck by a police vehicle on New Year’s Day in 2017.

But the officer behind the wheel says it was Kistner who threw himself into the vehicle.

Now, News 4 Investigates has obtained the civil case deposition of the officer being questioned by Kistner’s attorney.

More of that recorded testimony, and why a legal analyst questions the police version on News 4 at 6.