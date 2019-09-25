News 4 meteorologists help design one of new REACH Academy classrooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – REACH Academy Charter School continues to add new unique classroom spaces, as it has every year since it opened in 2017.

The themes for the new classrooms this year include space, dinosaurs, African American authors, the wild west, and weather.

News 4 Chief Meteorologist Todd Santos had monthly calls with school leaders heading into the new school year to help design the curriculum and the features in the new weather-themed room. News 4 also donated its old anchor desk from its former studio for use in the classroom.

All of the spaces are designed to help get students engaged in their lessons with their exciting themes.

“When you have a strong background knowledge, it’s easier for new learning when you have something to connect it to,” explained Linda Marszalek, the head of school at REACH Academy.

The school currently serves kindergartners through third graders in the one-of-a-kind classrooms on Ash Street. Kindergartners and first graders rotate classrooms every five weeks. Second and third graders rotate every eight weeks.

They cover a lot of ground in their time in each room.

“The kids here learn anything scholars in a traditional classroom would learn. We use the same common core standards,” pointed out Robin Nellis, the Chief Information Officer and student intake coordinator.

“It’s going to stick with them that much longer,” added Instructional Coach Anna Chiavaroli. “It’s something that they will be able to recall much easier based on all the vocabulary they’re learning, based on all the experiences they have.”

There is an emphasis on vocabulary in every classroom, with each themed-feature neatly labeled to help kids learn. But, the curriculum also includes lessons in math, science, social studies and more.

And technology is key – even when kids step back in time 65 million years to learn in the dinosaur room.

“We have 21st century technology from document cameras to smart boards to chrome books,” said Michael Olsen, director of technology and facilities.

The staff admits it can be a challenge to have so much going on in every classroom, but they say the students respond really well to the environment.

And, they say rewards for positive behaviors are built into the themes.

For example, incentives in the Wild West classroom include getting to dress up in western costumes or reading in the covered wagon in the room.

“It’s a very hands on enriching environment. Students learn the best that way,” said Lisa Rogers, Dean of Scholars. “And when they want to be here, they own it and they succeed.”

The school continues to grow and add themed classrooms. The goal is to eventually serve students in grades K-8.