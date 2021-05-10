News 4 receives NYS Broadcasters Association awards in four categories

WIVB is pleased to announce it received awards in the NYS Broadcasters Association’s 55th Annual Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.

News 4 won in the outstanding feature news story, outstanding use of local news video, outstanding live on-scene reporting, and outstanding podcast categories.

Below are the stories that made these accolades possible:

Outstanding Feature News Story: We Lost Walt (Jacquie Walker/Dan Holland)

The pandemic has been devastating – and each person lost is a loss for the entire community. “We Lost Walt” examines what Western New York lost when COVID-19 claimed the life of Navy veteran Walter Monahan and presents his widow’s simple plea to society in general: wear a mask.

Outstanding Use of Local News Video: Concordia: Then and Now (Luke Moretti/Dan Holland)

Every stone has a story to tell. That’s the Concordia way. Concordia, one of the oldest cemeteries in Western New York, lives to see another day after a period of abandonment, vandalism and embezzlement.

Outstanding Live On-Scene Reporting: Niagara Square Protest Damages (Dave Greber/Dan Holland)

News 4 Anchor Dave Greber and photographer Dan Holland started a nearly hourlong live shot, as chaos ensued throughout the evening. Vehicles parked near Niagara Square were set on fire, protestors attacked police lines and were taken out by rubber bullets and tear gas. As police worked to clear the square, a 20-year-old man climbed to a broken first-floor window of City Hall, and threw a flaming basket inside.

Outstanding Podcast: Buffalo Blizzard Warning (Luke Moretti/Josh Roy)

A storm with an attitude rolled across Western New York packing a powerful punch. In between newscasts of the day, the WIVB staff quickly made the decision to hit all social media platforms with unscheduled coverage of this snow event.

Congratulations to all the recipients!