BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB/WNLO-TV and WIVB.com is excited to announce our journalists are nominated for six New York State Emmy Awards.

News 4 is proud to be Your Local News Leader and honored to be nominated in the following categories:

  1. Evening Newscast – Medium/Small Markets
  2. Continuing Coverage
  3. Military – News (No Production Time Limit)
  4. Religion – News
  5. Weathercast
    • February Winter Storm Warning – February 15, 2021
      • Andrew Baglini
  6. Talent: Anchor-Weather
    • Andrew Baglini – February 9, 2021

Congratulations to nominees News 4 Investigates reporter Luke Moretti, Investigative producer Dan Telvock, Chief photographer Chris Broadbent, Assistant chief photographer Rich Ersing, Meteorologist Andrew Baglini and the News 4 staff.

For a full list of nominees across New York State, click here.

The date of the award ceremony has yet to be announced.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.