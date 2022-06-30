BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB/WNLO-TV and WIVB.com is excited to announce our journalists are nominated for six New York State Emmy Awards.

News 4 is proud to be Your Local News Leader and honored to be nominated in the following categories:

Evening Newscast – Medium/Small Markets “Violent Crime Surge” – July 6, 2021

Continuing Coverage Botched Bounty Hunter Raid – February 4, 2021 Nominees: Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock, Rich Ersing



Military – News (No Production Time Limit) The Captain Sydney Cole Story – November 24, 2021 Nominees: Luke Moretti, Chris Broadbent, Rich Ersing



Religion – News OpOverwatch: A Spiritual Refuge – November 13, 2021 Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock, Rich Ersing



Weathercast February Winter Storm Warning – February 15, 2021 Andrew Baglini



Talent: Anchor-Weather Andrew Baglini – February 9, 2021

Congratulations to nominees News 4 Investigates reporter Luke Moretti, Investigative producer Dan Telvock, Chief photographer Chris Broadbent, Assistant chief photographer Rich Ersing, Meteorologist Andrew Baglini and the News 4 staff.

For a full list of nominees across New York State, click here.

The date of the award ceremony has yet to be announced.