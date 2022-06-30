BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB/WNLO-TV and WIVB.com is excited to announce our journalists are nominated for six New York State Emmy Awards.
News 4 is proud to be Your Local News Leader and honored to be nominated in the following categories:
- Evening Newscast – Medium/Small Markets
- “Violent Crime Surge” – July 6, 2021
- Continuing Coverage
- Botched Bounty Hunter Raid – February 4, 2021
- Nominees: Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock, Rich Ersing
- Military – News (No Production Time Limit)
- The Captain Sydney Cole Story – November 24, 2021
- Nominees: Luke Moretti, Chris Broadbent, Rich Ersing
- Religion – News
- OpOverwatch: A Spiritual Refuge – November 13, 2021
- Luke Moretti, Dan Telvock, Rich Ersing
- Weathercast
- February Winter Storm Warning – February 15, 2021
- Andrew Baglini
- Talent: Anchor-Weather
- Andrew Baglini – February 9, 2021
Congratulations to nominees News 4 Investigates reporter Luke Moretti, Investigative producer Dan Telvock, Chief photographer Chris Broadbent, Assistant chief photographer Rich Ersing, Meteorologist Andrew Baglini and the News 4 staff.
For a full list of nominees across New York State, click here.
The date of the award ceremony has yet to be announced.
