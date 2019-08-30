News 4 speaks with Buffalonian currently in Puerto Rico in the midst of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is slowing churning towards Florida this evening just after barely brushing past the already hurricane damaged island of Puerto Rico.

It’s an understatement to say, folks in Puerto Rico were scared and nervous about Dorian’s arrival. They prepared for the worst.

Chito Olivencia, has lived in Buffalo for decades.

He’s retired now, and lives in between homes in Buffalo and Puerto Rico.

Olivencia was in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Dorian arrived and says the last few days have been tense.