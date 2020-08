BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4 is taking an in-depth look at race relations in Western New York.

News 4’s Al Vaughters and Shannon Smith are hosting a one-hour town hall event on social justice in our community.

We’re speaking to local leaders and activists about this issue that has sparked protests and created change.

We invite you to join us at 3 p.m. tomorrow on Channel 4, to watch our Equal Opportunities Town Hall.