News 4 welcomes new VP and General Manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s the beginning of a new era here at News 4.

Today, we welcomed our new Vice President and General Manager, Brien Kennedy.

Kennedy comes to Buffalo from Philadelphia and he’s originally from Washington D.C.

Already on his first day, you can see him catching that contagious excitement over the Buffalo Bills.

“Great first day, especially after a big night like last night for the Bills, really exciting. So, I made a prediction the first day at the station, the Bills will take out the Patriots next week. So, that’s gonna be great and hopefully win the next two games and have the Patriots lose and we win the division that would be great,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy brings more than 30 years of experience in the industry to this new job leading Channel 4.