News 4 wraps up two-day community service project at FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 team spent another day volunteering at FeedMore WNY.

It’s part of Nexstar Media Group’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

More than 50 employees donated their time to help in the community garden as well as pack bags of food for their “Backpack Program,” which provides easy to prepare and nutritious food to children in need.

“Food insecurity can be especially high during the summer months when kids aren’t in school receiving that free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch program. So that’s when our backpack program is really going to come into play of course as well,” said Catherine Schick, chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation to FeedMore WNY, click here.