BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Chelsea Lovell got a spooktacular makeover less than a week away from Halloween. Frightworld makeup artists Kim James and Andrew Lavin transformed Chelsea into an asylum patient. The makeover took about an hour and a half.

Lavin worked on the airbrushed base while James went in with the detail. They have about 40-50 actors they have to work on a night! The artists say they have designs they use often that go with the theme of whichever haunt room the actor is in, but they also freely do a lot of the designs.

An event to come is “Little Fright with Lights” this Saturday from 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., where a portion of the proceeds will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The following weekend, November 4-5, is the “Lights Out” event where adventurers will go through the haunts with only a glow stick! For tickets to Frightworld, click or tap here.