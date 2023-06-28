BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s own Kurt Murphy has been selected as a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Kurt is News 4’s longtime art director, and has been the creator of numerous spectacular visuals you see every day on our broadcasts for more than 40 years.

He has won four New York Emmy Awards, four Broadcast Designer International Awards, 12 Telly Awards, two Communicator Awards, a NYS Broadcaster Award and dozens of regional design awards.

In addition to his work with News 4, Kurt has made time to donate many hours of his talents to local non-profits, including Buffalo Broadcasters Association, Leukemia Society of Western New York, Boy Scouts of America, Amherst Preservation Society, BEMA and plenty of others.

He joins WNY-born actress Christine Baranski and CBS News anchor Jeff Glor in this year’s class.

Also joining this year’s class are:

Maria Genero, WGRZ

Janet Snyder, WKSE

Jerry Reo, retired radio DJ

Tim Wenger, WBEN/WWKB/WGR operations manager

The following will also be honored:

Retired State Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang – Service to Broadcasting Award

Indigo Productions’ Joe Romanowski – President’s Award

The 2023 class will be honored at Samuel’s Grande Manor on September 21.