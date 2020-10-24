Next court date set for man charged in deadly crash involving Maserati

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The next court date is set for a Buffalo man charged for a deadly crash involving a Maserati.

Antonio Brown faces a slew of charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Brown was under the influence when he sped his Maserati down Seneca Street last October, hitting another car.

The driver, Anthony Twentyfive III, and his passenger, Kristin LaBruno, both died at the hospital.

Brown is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on November 16.