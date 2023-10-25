BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA has announced the activation of gates at all Metro Rail underground stations.

Starting on Nov. 1, valid payment will be required to enter and exit those stations. NFTA says that this will be done through its contactless payment system called MetGo. Riders will still be able to buy tickets at stations.

In addition, day passes will no longer be sold for the bus system, but MetGo users will not have to pay more than $5 per day by using stored value. Up to three children 9 years or younger will be free with a paying adult.

Reduced fair passengers must have an NFTA-issued card to get a discount. Those cards can be picked up at the customer service center at 181 Ellicott Street.

