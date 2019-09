BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several people including the bus driver and a number of passengers were taken to the hospital after an NFTA Metro bus was involved in a crash at Bailey and East Delevan avenues in Buffalo.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. and involved two other vehicles.

A witness said that a car crashed into the bus, causing it to crash into a parked car in the Rite Aid parking lot.