BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An NFTA bus and a vehicle collided on Elmwood Avenue Sunday evening in front of Regal Cinemas, next door to News 4’s studios.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Elmwood Avenue near Hinman Avenue, sending five people to the hospital, according to an NFTA spokesperson.

We’re told the injuries of those sent to the hospital are not life threatening.