BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – An NFTA bus driver is being credited with likely saving a young girl’s life after she was reported missing.

The two came face-to-face at the right moment.

“I’m out here as a driver trying to help people where they’re going,” said NFTA bus driver Rikki Lanier. He’s been on the job for two years. Exactly two weeks ago to the day, a missing girl got onto his bus, and he had no idea.

Rikki said that missing girl, who was 17 years old, got onto his bus at South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street in Buffalo. He then drove downtown, to Washington and Mohawk.

He said he instantly knew something about the girl wasn’t right.

“Because she was shaking a lot, so when I got to my last stop, I just let her remain on the bus,” he said.

The girl remained on the bus all the way to the McKinley Mall.

“I talked to her a little bit to try to find out what’s going on, she told me she was a runaway and she needed help,” Rikki said.

He thought the best thing to do was for the girl to get off the bus at the bus terminal downtown to ask for help. But something happened — a missing person’s report came over Rikki’s radio.

“In detail: green pants, what color jacket she had on, all of that — it matched her to a T, so I knew it was her,” Rikki said. “And she knew it was her, so that’s when she got spooked and got off the bus.”

Rikki said the girl darted off the bus on Milestrip Road near the McKinley Mall. He reported what happened, and within minutes, Buffalo Police located the girl with signs of hypothermia and took her to the hospital. Police credit Rikki for likely saving her life.

“The situation like that, give me the opportunity to help someone that might be in distress, so that was a plus,” he said.

Rikki says he has not received an update about the girl’s condition.