NFTA giving out free day passes during social media contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA-Metro is offering a chance for riders to get a free day pass.

During the #MaskUpMetro campaign, NFTA-Metro will give out day passes to the first 20 riders who post a selfie while wearing a mask on the bus or rail.

Participants must use the hashtag #MaskUpMetro and tag @nftametro.

NFTA-Metro says this is their way of thanking riders who wear their masks.

“The goal is for 100% universal mask compliance,” said Kim Minkel, executive director, NFTA. “This campaign is about saving lives and showing our appreciation to our riders and the entire community.”