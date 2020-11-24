NFTA giving out free day passes during social media contest

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nfta_314024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA-Metro is offering a chance for riders to get a free day pass.

During the #MaskUpMetro campaign, NFTA-Metro will give out day passes to the first 20 riders who post a selfie while wearing a mask on the bus or rail.

Participants must use the hashtag #MaskUpMetro and tag @nftametro.

NFTA-Metro says this is their way of thanking riders who wear their masks.

“The goal is for 100% universal mask compliance,” said Kim Minkel, executive director, NFTA. “This campaign is about saving lives and showing our appreciation to our riders and the entire community.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss