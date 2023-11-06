BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your art could be displayed across the buses of the NFTA.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is looking for submissions as it launches its third Black History Month Art Project.

February is Black History Month, and this year’s contest theme is “Black History of Western New York.”

The winner of the contest will receive a $1,500 prize after being selected by a committee chosen by the NFTA. After this, the selected artist will be able to provide any revisions for reproduction.

Those who wish to submit a new or existing full-color piece of art (as a digital file) must get it to the NFTA by Dec. 1. Applicants must include their name, address, phone number, email address, the title of their work, a description of the proposed artwork, and the artist’s social media links, website and biography.

Here are the requirements, and accepted applications and file types:

Adobe CC or Illustrator (ai/eps/pdf) | CMYK

InDesign (indd/pdf) | CMYK

CMYK Photoshop (psd/eps) | CMYK

If the image includes fonts, they must be outlined within the artwork

All layout files must be packaged and bundled to include all linked images and fonts

File must be saved as “firstname_lastname_NFTA_BHM_Proposal.jpg”

After the Dec. 1 deadline, submission reviews will begin a few days later. Then, the winner be notified of their submission status by Dec. 8.

Other artists’ work may be displayed on the NFTA’s social media platforms. Submissions must be sent to ally@discoverniagara.org.