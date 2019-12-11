NFTA now accepting applications for March police exam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The NFTA will begin accepting applications for its upcoming police exam. It’s scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Applications are due by Friday, March 6. Additional information is available on the NFTA website.

A $25 fee is due with the application prior to the close of business on March 6.

“Keeping our traveling public safe is our number one priority whether on a bus, in our rail system, or at either of our international airports. That means we are looking for the best, and the best should be looking for an opportunity with the Transit Police. It is a rewarding, meaningful career,” NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel said.