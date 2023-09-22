BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may have seen a group of runners out Friday morning in Buffalo.

Around 10 a.m., members of the NFTA police took part in the Buffalo leg of New York’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.

Runners began the day at the 95 Nutrition parking lot at Delaware and Kenmore avenues, and finished the run at the NFTA headquarters on Ellicott Street.

Among the eight NFTA officers running this year, one was designated as the “guardian of the flame,” the NFTA says.

“We’ve had some officers participate in years past, but this is our first year running as a unit,” said aviation division Captain Lou Loubert. “It’s an honor to run alongside all of our fellow law enforcement officers and bring awareness to the ever-present need for acceptance and inclusion for those with intellectual disabilities.”