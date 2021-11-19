NFTA planning to remodel metro station at Buffalo’s waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canalside is about to get a makeover.

The NFTA is planning to remodel the metro station on the waterfront.

The project is expected to cost more than $3 million dollars. The money comes from the state for rail improvement projects.

