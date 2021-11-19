BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canalside is about to get a makeover.
The NFTA is planning to remodel the metro station on the waterfront.
In the video above, you can see a rendering of what it will look like once it’s done.
The project is expected to cost more than $3 million dollars. The money comes from the state for rail improvement projects.
- WATCH: Wheatberry Bake Shop shares their Zubaz bread on Wake Up!
- NFTA planning to remodel metro station at Buffalo’s waterfront
- Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs
- Sullivan: UB, Hemphill get another shot at No. 1 South Carolina
- Rittenhouse trial: Jury to return for 4th day of deliberations