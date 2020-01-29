NFTA Police K9 teams representing Buffalo working security detail at the Super Bowl

MIAMI, FL (WIVB)–Buffalo will have a presence at the Super Bowl this year like they’ve had all year during Bills away games.

The NFTA says Homeland Security selected two of its K9 teams to assist in security detail at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Officer Luke Whelan and K9 Lizza, and Officer Dina Bigham and K9 Eci will join members of 50 other K9 teams for training at the venue.

Their role will focus on explosive detection before and during the Super Bowl.

“It is wonderful to be selected for this amazing detail — to help serve and protect Superbowl attendees and the surrounding community along with other K9 teams from across the country. Although the Bills will not be playing in the big game, we are truly excited to represent on behalf of the TAPD and our great city, Buffalo, New York,” said Officer Bigham.

They left early in the morning last week and are currently in Miami.