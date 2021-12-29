BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is paying tribute to the late Robert Coles, a famed Buffalo architect who passed away last year.
They unveiled new tribute signage at the Utica station on Main street.
Coles broke ground in the field, becoming the first African American chancellor of the American Institute of Architects.
Coles also designed Alumni Arena at UB and the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.
New on WIVB.com
- Tuch scores first point as Sabre, Buffalo falls 4-3 to New Jersey
- Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at Florida zoo, deputies say
- NFTA renames Utica Station in tribute to famed Buffalo architect Robert Coles
- AG James cancels more than $200K in illegal student housing debt from Monarch 716
- Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too