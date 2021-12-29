NFTA renames Utica Station in tribute to famed Buffalo architect Robert Coles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is paying tribute to the late Robert Coles, a famed Buffalo architect who passed away last year.

They unveiled new tribute signage at the Utica station on Main street.

Coles broke ground in the field, becoming the first African American chancellor of the American Institute of Architects.

Coles also designed Alumni Arena at UB and the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.