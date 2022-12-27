BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will begin running limited Metro Rail service, with trains leaving every half hour, according to a Tuesday morning announcement.

NFTA bus service is still being evaluated on a route-by-route basis. Buses will resume as conditions allow for their routes to be completed. Additionally, PAL service remains suspended.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available. The NFTA will also provide updates via social media and its website.