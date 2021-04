BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is taking legal action against the City of Buffalo.

It’s over a water main break that caused the Delavan rail station to flood in January 2020. That station was shut down for several days after the water main broke.

Leaders with the NFTA said in the lawsuit that the flooding damaged its property. A spokesperson for Mayor Byron Brown says the city is evaluating the claim.