BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the incoming snowstorm, NFTA-Metro announced that they will be suspending all Metro bus, rail, and paratransit services from 2 a.m. Friday until further notice.

Service updates can be viewed by clicking here.

The incoming snowstorm is expected to impact portions of Western New York with potential hurricane like wind gusts, lake effect snow, and flooding. For the latest weather updates, click or tap here.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a State of Emergency for Erie County would take effect at 7 a.m. Friday. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced a statewide State of Emergency would take effect at 6 a.m. Friday.